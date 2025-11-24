Young Journalist Found Dead In Guwahati Newsroom; CCTV Shows She Took Her Life At Workplace

A young woman was found dead on Monday morning inside the office of a Guwahati-based digital news portal ' Sach the Reality'. |

Guwahati: A young woman was found dead on Monday morning inside the office of a Guwahati-based digital news portal ' Sach the Reality'.

The deceased, identified as Ritumoni Roy, is suspected to have died by suicide at her workplace, Sach The Reality located in city's Christian Basti area. Police recovered a brief suicide note from the spot that read, “It is for the good of everyone. Sorry.”

Preliminary reports suggest that Ritumoni Roy had come to work on November 23 but did not return home after her shift ended that night. Her body was found today morning by her colleagues.

Before joining Sach The Reality, Ritumoni had had worked with other news portals like Pratham Khabar, Ishan News in the past, her friends further informed.

What has shocked friends and colleagues is that Ritumoni was set to get married on December 5 with one Debashish Bora, and invitations for the wedding had already been sent out and made all preparation for marriage.

Talking to this correspondent

Shubham Agarwal, one of the owner of the Guwahati-based digital news portal Sach The Reality, over phone about the shocking death of journalist Ritumoni Roy, who was found dead inside the office on Monday morning who claimed that at present he is in Azarbaijan.

Agarwal described Ritumoni as “an exceptionally dedicated employee” and said he had previously honored her as the best employee in the office. “She was very hardworking and always professional. Her marriage was fixed for December 5, and we had even received the invitation,” he said. “It is shocking to learn that she died by suicide at the office itself.”

Agarwal, who is currently in Azerbaijan, added that he was trying to book a flight home after receiving the news but had been unable to do so. “My scheduled return is on November 28. I am doing everything I can to return as soon as possible,” he said.

Agarwal explained that Ritumoni worked at the English and Hindi desk. “I have CCTV access on my phone and was able to view the footage after the incident. The footage shows her entering the office as usual, placing her belongings down. She then placed a plastic chair on a table beside the computer, then attempted to hang herself using a rope-like shawl she had brought. She was seen struggling initially, for quite some time, but ultimately succeeded. It was extremely painful to watch,” he said.

He added that Ritumoni usually worked the morning shift and always kept an office key with her. “I had once asked her if she was under stress. She told me it was nothing serious, just some pressure related to her upcoming wedding and occasional pain from gallbladder stones,” Agarwal recalled.

He further stressed that the office maintained a professional environment. “Everybody in my office knows how I treat everyone. There was no personal relationship, only professional,” he asserted.

Following the incident, Agarwal informed that he has instructed the news editor Netrajit Bora to immediately file an FIR and urged for a thorough police investigation. “This is a tragic loss, and we want the police to examine all aspects of what happened,” he said.

Meanwhile Police have begun an investigation to determine what led to the incident. Further details are awaited. Even forensic science personal also collected all materials from the suicide site.