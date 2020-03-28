Young IAS officer posted in Kerala jumped quarantine, reached hometown in UP, suspended

“Mr Mishra, his wife Kavita Mishra who is a UP cadre officer, and four other family members have been quarantined till 14 April. They will be tested for covid-19 as well,” an official told FPJ.

“He got married in February and was travelling to Singapore with his wife after that. He returned to Kollam on 19 March and advised to be home quarantined for some time. As our health staff sought to check up on him Thursday, he was found missing from his official residence,” Kollam District Collector Abdul Nasar told media.

When district officials approach Mishra, he allegedly told that he was in Bengaluru with his doctor brother. However, his mobile location was traced to Kanpur.

“Although he was not showing any symptoms, the protocol is such that you have to be quarantined. He left without informing anyone which is an irresponsible act and hence action would be taken against him,” Nasser said.

Kerala has reported 126 cases till Thursday, highest for any state in India.