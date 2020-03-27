Praying for your good health: PM Modi to Boris Johnson

After Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a fighter and would overcome the challenge.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well."
"Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK," Modi added.
Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson posted a video in which he said that he has developed mild symptoms and has tested positive for coronavirus, which has claimed 24,863 lives and infected 549,220 people globally so far.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he wrote. Johnson added, "Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also tweeted, "Take care @BorisJohnson from all of us over here in Oz. Thinking of you and all our UK friends as we work together to get through this."
Meanwhile, 24,903 deaths have been registered globally and 550,530 people have been infected so far due to the coronavirus pandemic.
