Young activist Licypriya Kangujam back under public scrutiny amid allegations of using COVID-19 aid photos as her own

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, and India remained in the grips of a far deadlier second wave, Licypriya took to Twitter announcing her intention to help. A quick perusal of her profile will show numerous posts soliciting help, or outlining what aid had been procured and given out.

"Hi Arvind Kejriwal Sir! Can I donate some Oxygen Concentrators to you for the people of Delhi? I am raising funds for the last 3 weeks to help the people with Oxygen," read a recent tweet. In another post she shared images of the medical equipment that had been procured, urging people to continue to lend a helping hand.

But it is here that the controversy began. As Licypriya tweeted out updates, many noticed that the images she used were in some cases identical to news updates shared by official handles and media organisations. The examples that were flagged appear to be Facebook posts that used a zoomed in or cropped version of the original images.