'You struggle to survive while he...': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Gautam Adani over massive wealth surge

Continuing his 'Hum do, Humare do' jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, quoting a Bloomberg report on Gautam Adani's massive wealth surge, said "You struggle to survive while he makes Rs 12 lakh crore and increases his wealth by 50%."
Gandhi tweeted, "How much did your wealth increase in 2020? Zero. You struggle to survive while he makes ₹ 12 Lakh Cr and increases his wealth by 50%. Can you tell me why?"
For the uninitiated, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani achieved a remarkable milestone amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as he added the highest wealth to his fortune in the world, as per the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that so far in 2021, Adani has added $16.2 billion, taking his total net worth to $50 billion. With this surge in his wealth, Adani is now the 26th richest person in the world.
He even beat two of world's richest individuals, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, in terms of wealth generation this year. While Musk has added $10.3 billion to his net worth so far, Bezos has seen a downturn of 7.59 billion.
The development comes at a time when the Adani Group is rapidly expanding its footprint in diversified sectors, including airports business and data centres. Recently, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore for a 0.49 per cent stake in the company.
Now, this is not the first time Gandhi has taken a jibe at Adani.
Earlier, Gandhi had said that the country is today run by just four people. "Years ago there was a family planning slogan — hum do, hamare do (we two and ours two), but just like COVID-19 has returned in another form, this slogan too has made a comeback. Today, four people run the country — hum do, hamare do," Gandhi said.
While the Wayanad MP did not name anyone, saying “everyone knows the names”, Congress’ other members on the benches in the Parliament behind him stood up and shouted Ambani-Adani.
His remarks came amid the farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws. Many have alleged that the new farm laws are likely to benefit the two tycoons.
Gandhi, after the Motera stadium was renamed as Narendra Modi stadium, took his jibe one step further especially after the two ends of the ground were named after Adani and Reliance.
"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself.
Narendra Modi stadium
- Adani end
- Reliance end
With Jay Shah presiding.
#HumDoHumareDo," he tweeted.
