'You struggle to survive while he...': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Gautam Adani over massive wealth surge

Now, this is not the first time Gandhi has taken a jibe at Adani.

Earlier, Gandhi had said that the country is today run by just four people. "Years ago there was a family planning slogan — hum do, hamare do (we two and ours two), but just like COVID-19 has returned in another form, this slogan too has made a comeback. Today, four people run the country — hum do, hamare do," Gandhi said.

While the Wayanad MP did not name anyone, saying “everyone knows the names”, Congress’ other members on the benches in the Parliament behind him stood up and shouted Ambani-Adani.

His remarks came amid the farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws. Many have alleged that the new farm laws are likely to benefit the two tycoons.

Gandhi, after the Motera stadium was renamed as Narendra Modi stadium, took his jibe one step further especially after the two ends of the ground were named after Adani and Reliance.

"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself.

Narendra Modi stadium

- Adani end

- Reliance end

With Jay Shah presiding.

#HumDoHumareDo," he tweeted.