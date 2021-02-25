'Hum do humare do': Mamata Banerjee echoes Rahul Gandhi's jibe over Adani end, Reliance end at Narendra Modi Stadium

The renaming of Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to Narendra Modi Stadium, in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, has sparked a row.

The practice of naming stadiums after politicians is not new. In India, there are stadiums named after former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's attention was that the two ends of the ground were named after the Adani Group and Reliance Industries.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted, "Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium - Adani end - Reliance end With Jay Shah presiding." He also used the hashtag 'Hum Do Humare Do' in his tweet.