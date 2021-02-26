'Sirf hamare do ka kalyan': Rahul Gandhi reiterates ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ jibe against Centre

Modi, during the DIPAM webinar, had said state-owned companies in four strategic sectors will be kept to a bare minimum. "Our government is committed to privatising PSUs in all sectors barring four strategic ones," he'd said.

Rahul has been using the 'Hum do Hamare do' jibe to allege that the government is promoting "crony capitalism."

Earlier on February 24, the Congress leader had taken a dig at Modi after the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. Rahul had reiterated his 'Hum do humare do' jibe, claiming that the truth was out with the stadium having the PM's name, two ends being named after corporate houses, and Amit Shah's son being involved in cricket administration.

"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium - Adani end - Reliance end. With Jay Shah presiding," he had tweeted, with #HumDoHumareDo.