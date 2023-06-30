'You Have No Power To Dismiss My Ministers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pens Stinging Letter To Guv RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin | Photo: PTI

In a stinging letter of response to Governor RN Ravi's dismissal of State Minister V Senthil Balaji (currently in abeyance), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that “Your (Governor) unconstitutional communication dismissing my minister without my advice is disregarded.”

“I reiterate that you have no power to dimiss my minitsers. That is the sole prerogative of an elected chief minitser. Your unconstitional communication dismissing my minister without my advice is disregarded,” CM Stalin said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Both your letters shows that you had not even taken a legal opinion before such an important decision. The fact that it needed the Hon’ble Union Home minitser’s intervention to direct you to take a lgeal opinion on this matter, itself shows that you have acted in haste with scant regard to the constitution of India,” Stalin added.

Stalin further highlighted that the Governor has maintained a perplexing silence regarding his government's request for sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers.