 'You Have No Power To Dismiss My Ministers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pens Stinging Letter To Guv RN Ravi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'You Have No Power To Dismiss My Ministers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pens Stinging Letter To Guv RN Ravi

'You Have No Power To Dismiss My Ministers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pens Stinging Letter To Guv RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that “Your (Governor) unconstitutional communication dismissing my minister without my advice is disregarded.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin | Photo: PTI

In a stinging letter of response to Governor RN Ravi's dismissal of State Minister V Senthil Balaji (currently in abeyance), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that “Your (Governor) unconstitutional communication dismissing my minister without my advice is disregarded.”

“I reiterate that you have no power to dimiss my minitsers. That is the sole prerogative of an elected chief minitser. Your unconstitional communication dismissing my minister without my advice is disregarded,” CM Stalin said.

“Both your letters shows that you had not even taken a legal opinion before such an important decision. The fact that it needed the Hon’ble Union Home minitser’s intervention to direct you to take a lgeal opinion on this matter, itself shows that you have acted in haste with scant regard to the constitution of India,” Stalin added.

Stalin further highlighted that the Governor has maintained a perplexing silence regarding his government's request for sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers.

Read Also
TN Governor's Unconstitutional 'Power Play': RN Ravi's Decision To Dismiss Balaji Sets Dangerous...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Police Pull Out Auto Driver’s Body From Rainwater-filled Pit In Harsh Vihar; PWD Under...

Delhi: Police Pull Out Auto Driver’s Body From Rainwater-filled Pit In Harsh Vihar; PWD Under...

Watch: Gujarat Farmer Fearlessly Rescues Cow From Lioness' Clutches

Watch: Gujarat Farmer Fearlessly Rescues Cow From Lioness' Clutches

'You Have No Power To Dismiss My Ministers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pens Stinging Letter To Guv RN...

'You Have No Power To Dismiss My Ministers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pens Stinging Letter To Guv RN...

PM Modi, Russia's President Putin Discuss Ukraine, Armed Mutiny Over Phone Call

PM Modi, Russia's President Putin Discuss Ukraine, Armed Mutiny Over Phone Call

UP: SP MLA Sits In Boat Tied Over XUV In Kanpur To Protest Against Waterlogging & Corporation...

UP: SP MLA Sits In Boat Tied Over XUV In Kanpur To Protest Against Waterlogging & Corporation...