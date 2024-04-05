'You Can Trust A Poisonous Snake But Not BJP': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Govt At Rally

Left PM Modi, Right Mamata Banerjee | PTI

After a brief hiatus following her injury, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees poll campaign is picking up pace and a sudden killer storm in Jalpaiguri has kept her on her toes.

On Thursday, Mamata addressed two rallies in North Bengal and lambasted the “concept” of “One Nation, One Party”. She urged the Election Commission to ensure “level playing ground” for all political parties.

“The BSF and central forces are working at the behest of the BJP. The EC should ensure level playing ground for everyone. You can trust a poisonous snake but not the BJP. They (BJP) are asking for enrolment in Awas Yojana again so that they can chuck it off,” said Mamata.