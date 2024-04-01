 Kolkata: ECI Warns BJP Leader Dilip Gosh Over His Controversial Statement Against CM Mamata Banerjee
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: ECI Warns BJP Leader Dilip Gosh Over His Controversial Statement Against CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: ECI Warns BJP Leader Dilip Gosh Over His Controversial Statement Against CM Mamata Banerjee

ECI has also sent a copy of the letter to BJP national president JP Nadda so that those involved in the elections should not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X| ANI

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has ‘strongly censured’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dilip Ghosh for his comment against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ECI has also sent a copy of the letter to BJP national president JP Nadda so that those involved in the elections should not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“You may please issue specific advisory to all party functionaries involved in election campaign and in interactions in public domain not to commit such type of violation as in the instant case, besides following the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit so as to not trigger a chain reaction of similar comments vitiating the election campaign,” read the letter.

Read Also
Kolkata: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Once Again Makes Controversial Statement Against TMC After ECI Sends...
article-image

Dilip Gosh Questions Mamata Banerjee's Father's Identity During Election Campaign

It may be recalled that while election campaigning, Ghosh has questioned about Mamata Banerjee’s ‘father’s identity’.

“When Didi goes to Goa she becomes Goa’s daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right to become anyone’s daughter,” Ghosh was heard saying.

Following this statement, Ghosh got show-cause notices from both BJP and ECI. The ECI had asked Ghosh to justify his comment by March 29.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory...
article-image

Poll Panel Not Satisfied With Dilip Gosh's Reply

According to commission sources, the poll panel is not satisfied with Ghosh’s reply.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the ECI full committee at the national capital over the alleged use of the central agencies ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The TMC delegations had also prayed for ‘level playing field’ for all the political parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: ECI Warns BJP Leader Dilip Gosh Over His Controversial Statement Against CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: ECI Warns BJP Leader Dilip Gosh Over His Controversial Statement Against CM Mamata Banerjee

'Difficult But Not Impossible': Nitin Gadkari On Eliminating Petrol, Diesel Vehicles From Indian...

'Difficult But Not Impossible': Nitin Gadkari On Eliminating Petrol, Diesel Vehicles From Indian...

Summer Special Trains: Central Railway To Run 156 Trains Between Mumbai To Various States To Ease...

Summer Special Trains: Central Railway To Run 156 Trains Between Mumbai To Various States To Ease...

Punjab Women Commission Seeks Report From Police On 'Objectionable' Word In Jazzy B Song 'Madak...

Punjab Women Commission Seeks Report From Police On 'Objectionable' Word In Jazzy B Song 'Madak...

Punjab: Ex- AAP MP Form Patiala Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi Joins Congress

Punjab: Ex- AAP MP Form Patiala Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi Joins Congress