Kolkata: ECI Warns BJP Leader Dilip Gosh Over His Controversial Statement Against CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X| ANI

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has ‘strongly censured’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dilip Ghosh for his comment against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ECI has also sent a copy of the letter to BJP national president JP Nadda so that those involved in the elections should not violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“You may please issue specific advisory to all party functionaries involved in election campaign and in interactions in public domain not to commit such type of violation as in the instant case, besides following the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit so as to not trigger a chain reaction of similar comments vitiating the election campaign,” read the letter.

Dilip Gosh Questions Mamata Banerjee's Father's Identity During Election Campaign

It may be recalled that while election campaigning, Ghosh has questioned about Mamata Banerjee’s ‘father’s identity’.

“When Didi goes to Goa she becomes Goa’s daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right to become anyone’s daughter,” Ghosh was heard saying.

Following this statement, Ghosh got show-cause notices from both BJP and ECI. The ECI had asked Ghosh to justify his comment by March 29.

Poll Panel Not Satisfied With Dilip Gosh's Reply

According to commission sources, the poll panel is not satisfied with Ghosh’s reply.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the ECI full committee at the national capital over the alleged use of the central agencies ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The TMC delegations had also prayed for ‘level playing field’ for all the political parties.