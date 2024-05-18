 Noida Police Raids Farmhouse Party In Sector-135, Illegal Liquor & Hookah In Large Quantities Seized; Several Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida Police Raids Farmhouse Party In Sector-135, Illegal Liquor & Hookah In Large Quantities Seized; Several Detained

Noida Police Raids Farmhouse Party In Sector-135, Illegal Liquor & Hookah In Large Quantities Seized; Several Detained

A team of police raided the farmhouse within the limits of Expressway Police Station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image

Noida: In a late-night action, Noida police raided a party at a farmhouse in Sector-135 and detained over half a dozen people, including two women, for allegedly serving liquor and hookah without permission, officials said.
The police received information about the party through a social media post.

A team of police raided the farmhouse within the limits of Expressway Police Station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and seized illegal liquor and hookah in large quantities.

Statement Of The Publish

According to police, they received information about a post being circulated on various social media platforms about a farmhouse event being organized in an illegal way.

"We received information from sector 135. A video had gone viral on social media that a party is being organised illegally, following which a team was sent," Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said.

"When the team reached the farmhouse, they found that many outsiders were at the party, and the organizers were serving liquor. It was said that it was a launch party for a song, but on further investigating we found irregularities. We also recovered hookah and smoking material in large quantities," he said.

Additional DCP Mishra further said that several people have been detained and their identities were being ascertained.

"Two women and a few men have been detained and their identities are being ascertained. They have been taken to the police station, and an inquiry has been initiated. Further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Officials contacted the farmhouse owner, and it was found that the organizers did not have a temporary or occasional license for the same.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Police Raids Farmhouse Party In Sector-135, Illegal Liquor & Hookah In Large Quantities...

Noida Police Raids Farmhouse Party In Sector-135, Illegal Liquor & Hookah In Large Quantities...

Tragic! 8 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Full Of Devotees Catches Fire On KMP Expressway Near...

Tragic! 8 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Full Of Devotees Catches Fire On KMP Expressway Near...

Tripura Govt Initiates Appointment Of Officials For CAA Implementation Committees At State &...

Tripura Govt Initiates Appointment Of Officials For CAA Implementation Committees At State &...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'INDI Alliance Will Share Wealth Of People With Those Who Do...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'INDI Alliance Will Share Wealth Of People With Those Who Do...

Mamata Fixes Slipper With Safety Pin, LoP Calls It ‘Drama’

Mamata Fixes Slipper With Safety Pin, LoP Calls It ‘Drama’