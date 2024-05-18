Noida Police Raids Farmhouse Party In Sector-135, Illegal Liquor & Hookah In Large Quantities Seized; Several Detained

Noida: In a late-night action, Noida police raided a party at a farmhouse in Sector-135 and detained over half a dozen people, including two women, for allegedly serving liquor and hookah without permission, officials said.

The police received information about the party through a social media post.

A team of police raided the farmhouse within the limits of Expressway Police Station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and seized illegal liquor and hookah in large quantities.

According to police, they received information about a post being circulated on various social media platforms about a farmhouse event being organized in an illegal way.

"We received information from sector 135. A video had gone viral on social media that a party is being organised illegally, following which a team was sent," Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police raided a party going on in a farmhouse in Noida and detained several people.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police raided a party going on in a farmhouse in Noida and detained several people.

ADCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra says, "We received information from sector 135, under PS Expressway limits. A video had gone viral on social media that a party is being… pic.twitter.com/TL6pkjMWrV — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

"When the team reached the farmhouse, they found that many outsiders were at the party, and the organizers were serving liquor. It was said that it was a launch party for a song, but on further investigating we found irregularities. We also recovered hookah and smoking material in large quantities," he said.

Additional DCP Mishra further said that several people have been detained and their identities were being ascertained.

"Two women and a few men have been detained and their identities are being ascertained. They have been taken to the police station, and an inquiry has been initiated. Further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Officials contacted the farmhouse owner, and it was found that the organizers did not have a temporary or occasional license for the same.

Further details are awaited.