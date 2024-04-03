Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Prepares And Sips Tea With People In Storm-Affected Jalpaiguri (VIDEO)

Screengrab From X/ @MamataOfficial

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met local people in Chalsa at Alipurduar on Wednesday to hear their problems.

Mamata was even seen interacting with school children and also made tea at a roadside stall and served the same and also drank.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said, “Smt. @MamataOfficial brings warmth and conversation to a local tea stall, embracing the spirit of the residents over a steaming cup of tea in Jalpaiguri!”

Today, I spent invaluable moments with the hardworking tea estate workers of Chalsa, Jalpaiguri. Listening to their stories and sharing in their joys and struggles was a humbling… pic.twitter.com/eyq0DJCSpd — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 3, 2024

Some women were also seen complaining to her about the bad conditions of the road after which she gave assurance that things will be taken care of properly.

“Whatever development has been done is done by us and no one else,” Mamata said to the woman.

Mamata Banerjee Meets Tea Workers Assures Help

She later met with 10 lakh jobless tea workers and assured them of help. “Tea board under the government of India in 2015 had issued a notification and stopped the Boughtleaf factory. The independent tea workers who have even less than 5 acres land used to grow plants and then sell them to such factories. But the Tea Board, citing some insects found in such farms, and had stopped it. I have met such jobless workers and assured them of all help,” further addressed Mamata also stating that after North Bengal she will visit Assam on March 17 where TMC is contesting in a few seats.