Jalpaiguri Storm: PM Modi Condoles Death Of Victims Due To Cyclone, HM Amit Shah Takes Stock Of The Situation From CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths at Jalpaiguri due to the sudden storm on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to X, Modi said, “My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains. I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected.”

Notably, due to a sudden storm at least five people died and over 100 people are seriously injured. Several houses were damaged and several people have lost everything they had.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of the situation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is present at the storm affected area.

Taking to X, Shah said, “Deeply concerned about the severe loss suffered by West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur due to a storm. Spoke to the Chief Ministers and assured them of all possible assistance. I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Also, appeal to all the Karyakartas of the BJP to be with the affected people and provide every possible help to them during this hour of distress.”

Incidentally, during the wee hours of Monday, Mamata also visited the hospital to see the injured people and spoke with their families.

On Monday morning she visited Alipurduar to meet the storm affected people.

“People have lost everything and are staying here at the relief camp in Tapsikhata school. Even though a Model Code of Conduct is in place, a situation of disaster is an emergency and [constitutes an] exceptional case. The administration can take measures for assistance in case of any disaster. Our government is here. I will urge the administration to conduct an independent survey to track the losses of people. Assess the extent of damages to the houses. If anybody is affected by any disaster, it is our duty to help people and work for them,” said Mamata.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Governor CV Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited storm affected areas and injured people in Jalpaiguri hospital.