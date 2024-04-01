Jalpaiguri Storm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Meets Cyclone- Affected Victims And Assesses The Situation (Video)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on late Sunday evening visited the victims that were affected by the destructive cyclonic storm that hit in Jalpaiguri district. According to media reports, At least five people were killed and more than 100 were were injured after the storm caused havoc in Jalpaiguri district.

On Sunday late evening Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the victims there were affected by the storm and also took a careful note of the situation in the cyclone affected districts.

VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) meets the victims of a sudden storm which occurred in Jalpaiguri district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/cQfrJbeTuX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2024

While speaking to media reporters at the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, CM said “A disaster has occurred (in Jalpaiguri). A storm came, and within minutes destroyed several houses. Five people are reportedly dead and two injured. District administration is working on the spot. The state government is with the people, and I am heading towards Jalpaiguri now.”

VIDEO | Here’s what West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) said on her arrival at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, following reports of a storm wreaking havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal.



“A disaster has occurred (in Jalpaiguri). A storm came,… pic.twitter.com/NY5nLtfVWS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2024

The Sudden Destructive Storm At Jalpaiguri

At least five people died due to sudden storm said to be western disturbances hit Jalpaiguri and Mainaguri districts of North Bengal.

According to local reports several people got injured after houses got damaged and trees got uprooted and electric poles fell on the road.

Rain and hailstorms have hit several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, causing damage to houses, buildings, and crops. Four people have lost their lives, and over several feared injured. pic.twitter.com/GSHSUZQ0QU — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2024

Maynaguri , Jalpaiguri today pic.twitter.com/cZ85YYnBEN — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) March 31, 2024

The local people were seen crying as their houses got damaged and there is prediction of heavy rainfall for several hours not just in Jalpaiguri but also in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. According to the MeT office the wind speed along with rains is likely to be around 40-50 kmph.

Emergency Cell Step Up To Tackle The Situation

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose set up an emergency cell in the Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri.

“The Governor is in touch with the Disaster Management Authority in Delhi. He requested the NDMA to rush more reinforcement by way of manpower and materials to Jalpaiguri. The Governor is also in touch with the Central Home Ministry. He will camp in Jalpaiguri tomorrow and visit ground zero and the houses of the victims," the Raj Bhavan said.