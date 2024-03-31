Kolkata Shocker: Rain And Hailstorms Causes Destruction In Jalpaiguri Area, Four Dead, Several Injured (Video)

Kolkata: Atleast four people died due to sudden storm said to be western disturbances hit Jalpaiguri and Mainaguri districts of North Bengal.

According to local reports several people got injured after houses got damaged and trees got uprooted and electric poles fell on the road.

The local people were seen crying as their houses got damaged and there is prediction of heavy rainfall for several hours not just in Jalpaiguri but also in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. According to the MeT office the wind speed along with rains is likely to be around 40-50 kmph.

#WATCH | Rain and hailstorms hit several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri causing damage to houses, buildings and crops.



Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident: Jalpaiguri SP pic.twitter.com/vPMPa8PYVO — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

The MeT office has also issued an ‘orange’ warning for those areas.

CM Mamata Banerjee Tweets On The Incident

Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc.



District and block administration, police, DMG and QRT… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 31, 2024

Disaster Management Efforts and Relief Operations in Full Swing in Response

District and block administration, police, DMG and QRT teams swung into disaster management operations and provide relief. Affected people are being shifted to safer places.

District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC. I stand with the affected families and I am sure the District administration will continue to take all measures to provide rescue and relief.”