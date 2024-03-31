Kolkata: Woman Dies After Cement Slab From Under- Construction Building Falls On Her In Birati Area

Representative Image

Kolkata: Amid ‘illegal’ building row, another building said to be ‘illegal’ by the local residents collapsed on Saturday late evening at Birati area in North 24 parganas claiming one life.

Keya Sharma Chowdhury died after a cement slab from an under-construction building fell on a woman while she was taking her night walk near her residence.

Victim Brought Dead To Hospital

Following the incident, Keya’s husband took her to the nearby hospital where she was declared as ‘brought dead’. Her husband, Sudip Sharma Chowdhury, filed a complaint with the police against the promoter, following which the police had arrested six people including the promoter.

“It is a small lane and, in this area, how can someone build G+5 buildings? We have asked the builders to cover the building while it is being constructed but no one listened. It seems that it is illegally being made. I heard a terrific noise and then saw a slab fell on my wife’s head,” said the deceased woman’s husband.

Past Incidents Of Housing Issues & Collapses In Kolkata

North Dum Dum Municipality Mahua Sil, Councillor, said that no houses are made ‘illegally’ in that area.

Another incident of cornice collapse of an old house took place in South Kolkata’s Chetla area damaging a car. This Chetla area is said to be the area of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim.

However, there is no news of casualty in the second collapse as it happened in the wee hours of Sunday.

It may be recalled that two weeks back, an illegal five-storied building in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area collapsed claiming at least 12 lives.