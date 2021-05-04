'You can put your head in sand like an ostrich, but we won't': High Court slams Centre over oxygen crisis in Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre has failed to honour the Supreme Court's directive to resolve the oxygen crisis in the national capital by midnight of May 3.

It was the Delhi High Court’s turn on Tuesday to direct the Centre to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with the SC order on supply of 700 metric tonnes of Oxygen.

The Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Patil rejected the Centre's plea that Delhi was not entitled to 700 MT of oxygen in view of the existing medical infrastructure.

"You can put your head in sand like an ostrich, we will not," the Bench said insisting that the Centre has to supply the stipulated quantity to Delhi right away, "by whatever means."

The Bench also summoned two top officers of the Centre to explain why big and small hospitals are rushing to it with SOS and distress calls on the lack of Oxygen.

To save face, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, on the behalf of Centre, pleaded that he had taken the court’s order which will be uploaded on Wednesday.

To this, the Bench retorted: "No, we will upload it today itself."