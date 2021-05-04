Supreme Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow in Maratha quota case

All eyes would be on the Supreme Court on Wednesday as it would likely be pronouncing its verdict on a bunch of petitions for and against the Maratha reservation.

A five judge constitution bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan would be pronouncing its verdict on a bunch of petitions appealing against the judgment of the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay HC had in June 2019, upheld the constitutionality of the quota to Marathas, holding that the community was indeed back in terms of social and education.

The HC bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre had also ordered the state to provide 12 percent reservation in jobs and 13 percent in education, to the Marathas.

The order was challenged by advocate Sanjeet Shukla before a three judge bench of the Apex court. The three judge bench, however, September last year, had referred the matter to a larger bench of five judges to decide the validity of the HC verdict.