'You are getting an ass to run a horse's race': Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remark; Watch

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent comment on Savarkar after getting disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in the Modi surname defamation case by a Surat Court last week. He was eventually disqualified as an MP.

Rahul held a press conference on Saturday in which he refused to apologise for his comments on the Modi surname. He said, "My name is not Savarkar, it's Gandhi. I will never apologize."

Hitting back at Rahul's remark, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: "You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji?

"As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse's race," the scorned minister can be heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

"They (Congress) really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar."

Uddhav Thackeray warns Rahul Gandhi at Malegaon rally

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also slammed Rahul for the comment while addressing a rally in Malegaon.

Thackeray warned Rahul, whose party is a part of MVA in Maharashtra, that they will not tolerate any insult to Savarkar.

"I am publicly telling this to Rahul Gandhi that Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.