 'You are a rockstar boss': Piyush Goyal tells EAM Jaishankar at Delhi event
Piyush Goyal met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at an event in New Delhi and called him a "rockstar".

The two dignitaries were attending the Rising India Summit 2023 hosted by Network 18.

“…You are a Rockstar, boss. Hum aapko follow karenge (we will follow you)," Goyal was heard telling Jaishankar at the event.

Goyal attacks Congress

Piyush Goyal was asked about the Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, and the protests against the Centre in the recent past over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

“The coalition of corrupt is being developed. By raising ‘selective’ questions on India’s integrity and institutions, Congress is showing the level it can stoop down to….

"It leads to doubts if it is the Congress strategy to put pressure on courts and institutions.

"They have attacked democracy since 2014. India’s democracy is safe…People have given their verdict. Look at the three Northeast states where the BJP is in power. People are with us,” Goyal said.

