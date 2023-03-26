'Inside people taking politics outside, outside people trying to interfere...': EAM Jaishankar's indirect jibe at Rahul Gandhi (Watch)

During a recent event in Bengaluru called BJYM Yuva Samvada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented that there is a phenomenon where individuals from within the country are taking their political views outside, while individuals from outside the country are attempting to interfere with the politics within. According to Jaishankar, "this is what we are seeing today", Hindustan Times reported.

𝗗𝗶𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟰, 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿

"Many people in the world were very comfortable with how things were in India till 2014 and after things changed, they saw different confidence, different beliefs. Suddenly people started saying there is something wrong, the court is not performing properly, the election commission is not okay, press is being restricted. Everything happened after 2014 only?" the External Affairs Minister asked.

𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮: 𝗘𝗔𝗠

"Why is that happening? You have people outside India who have an interest in people inside India. And when those people do not get electoral success and they are today seen as less and less representing the reality of India, there is an attempt from outside to make out as though that is normal and somewhere India has started to deviate. Now if you look historically, this is the normal -- what you are seeing today," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The statement was made amidst a significant political dispute, as the BJP insisted on an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London. Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being convicted in a 2019 defamation case, was alleged to have sought foreign aid in India's domestic politics.

𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲𝘀

During his appearance at the event hosted by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Jaishankar spoke about the recent assault on Indian missions overseas by pro-Khalistani supporters.

"It is the obligation of the receiving country to ensure the embassy or the high commission or the consulate and their premises are respected. These obligations were not met,” Jaishankar said.

On Saturday, the Canadian high commissioner Cameron MacKay was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, and the concerns were raised about the actions taken by pro-Khalistan groups against India's missions in Canada. This move comes just a few days after similar protests were raised with the UK and the US.