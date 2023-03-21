Piyush Goyal visits the longest railway platform in the world

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, visited the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager South Western Railway extended a warm welcome to Minister. Kishore briefed him about the major improvements undertaken in the recent times at Hubballi Jn, and scope for future improvement.

He mentioned that recently the Guinness Book of World Records has recognised the platform at Hubballi Jn- measuring 1507 m - as the longest railway platform in the world. Kishore pointed out that the remodelled yard, and longest platform would cater to growing transport needs of Hubballi city.

Goyal appreciated the feat of South Western Railway, in constructing the longest railway platform in the world. He also praised the upkeep and beautification of the station with murals depicting local art, culture and heritage.

He was accompanied by Mayor Iresh Anchatageri.

Addtl DRM Hubballi Division SK Verma, Sr DPO Asif Hafeez, Sr DCM Smt Harietha, CPRO Aneesh Hegde, PRO Pranesh were present during the occasion.