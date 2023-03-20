Yogi vs Mafia: Bulldozers used to demolish property of Umesh Pal's killer Mohammed Gulam in UP's Prayagraj; watch video |

UP: In a fresh strike by the UP government on the mafia in the state, bulldozers were used on Monday to raze off the property of Mohammed Gulam, who is one of the accused shooter in the Umesh Pal Murder case. Gulam reportedly has a bounty of ₹ 5 lakh on his head and is being searched since the incident.

According to news reports, properties of four shooters - Guddu Muslim, Gulam, Saabir and Armaan will be razed today in UP's Prayagraj. All are close aides of Atique Ahmed.

Atique’s wife and BSP leader Shaista Parveen is yet untraceable. A manhunt is going on to look out for Atique’s son Asad.

Bulldozer action against Atique's aides earlier

On March 1, the house of Jafar Ahmad was bulldozed in Prayagraj where the family of mafia Atique Ahmad used to live on rent. Jafar was a close aide of Atique and had rented his house to Atique's family. Police have recovered a rifle, a pistol and a sword from this house. Meanwhile, the police gunner injured in the Prayagraj shootout succumbed to death in PGI Lucknow trauma centre during treatment. He was rushed to Lucknow from Prayagraj two days after his condition had become critical.

The Prayagraj Development Authority deployed bulldozers to raze the double-story house of Jafar in the Chakia locality under the Dhoomanganj police station. The market value of this house is estimated at Rs 3 crores. According to Prayagraj police, Jafar gave shelter to Atique’s family when the latter's house was seized last year on court orders.

Police and officials of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had identified 20 persons close to Atique Ahmed and his gang against whom bulldozer action will be initiated.