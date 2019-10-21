Yogi Adityanath fails to douse anger

Lucknow: The family members of a little-known Hindu outfit chief, Kamlesh Tiwari, killed two days ago, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Sunday and demanded capital punishment for the killers. Tiwari's distraught mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister.

Later, Kamlesh’s mother claimed that her family was forcibly brought to meet the chief minister. She also said the meeting was not satisfactory and they would pick up swords if justice is not done.

She had earlier debunked the claims made by the Uttar Pradesh Police that it had "solved" the murder case and said it was the state administration which had "betrayed" her family by not providing Kamlesh adequate security cover, despite repeated requests.

The UP Police, meanwhile, believe they have found clothes matching the description of those worn by two male suspects in the murder. The clothes were recovered from a hotel near Tiwari's residence.

It is suspected that the killers checked into the hotel with their real addresses a night before the killing and came back after the murder to dump their clothes before leaving.

Security camera footage from the hotel shows the alleged killers checking in on Thursday night and leaving on Friday morning, dressed in kurtas and carrying a yellow bag that may have contained the box of sweets allegedly purchased from Surat to help gain admission into Tiwari's house.

Meanwhile, a court in Ahmedabad has granted transit remand for 72 hours to the three accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. The development has come a day after a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and Gujarat Police detained the three accused in Surat.

They were identified Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Khurshid Ahmed Pathan.

Sources said the UP chief minister assured all help to the family during the meeting, saying the police are earnestly probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.

Sources also said the family demanded a government job for Tiwari's son, security for the family and an arms licence. They also demanded the naming of their colony after Tiwari, besides installation of his statue and hearing of the matter in a fast-track court.