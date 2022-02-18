'Yes or No?': Rahul Gandhi seeks answer from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas' charges

With a new errupted over Kumar Vishwas' remarks on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought a simple yes-no answer from Delhi chief minister. Kejriwal has come under fire after Kumar Vishwas claimed that the Delhi CM had supported Khalistani terrorists in Punjab and this comes just days before the state goes for polling.

On Twitter, Mr Gandhi wrote, “Kejriwal ji. Give simple answer. Is Kumar Vishwas saying the truth? Yes or no?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. “Waiting for the answer,” Priyanka Gandhi added retweeting Rahul Gandhi.

Following the allegations, which was also mentioned by PM Modi in his public address in Punjab on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has requested PM Modi to order a probe against Kejriwal.

केजरीवाल जी,



सीधा जवाब दो-



कुमार विश्वास सच बोल रहे हैं?



हाँ या ना? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 18, 2022

Kejriwal on Friday said the allegations that he has terrorist links are laughable and the other political parties are only ganging up against Kejriwal and AAP's Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister face.'

"Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, Sukhbir Badal, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, all are now levelling allegations that for the last ten years, Kejriwal is hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and wants to become the prime minister of one part," Kejriwal said.

"One officer told me that over the next one or two days, an FIR will be registered against me by the NIA. All such FIRs are welcome, but if the Centre deals with national security in this manner, then it is a matter of concern," Kejriwal added.

"Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born," he added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:30 PM IST