I am world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on seperatism allegations; watch video

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday while reacting to the allegation made against him said that he is the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been attacked by the BJP and Congress over a video of a former party leader, Kumar Vishwas, claiming that he had spoken about becoming PM of a separate state.



"This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years," he said.

"I must be the world's sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water...," the Delhi Chief Minister said.



Earlier, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was hobnobbing with the separatist's elements during 2017 Punjab Assembly polls. On Thursday, AAP Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha asked why Vishwas hadn't made these claims public before.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at rival political parties for their attempts to "defame" Arvind Kejriwal and stop his party from coming to power in Punjab.

Lambasting former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists, Chadha said if he had such information why he held it back till now.Kumar Vishwas

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:33 PM IST