Centre to review security of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

The Central government is reviewing the security of poet former Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas after he courted controversy by levelling allegations against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources told news agency ANI.

Earlier, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was hobnobbing with the separatist's elements during 2017 Punjab Assembly polls. On Thursday, AAP Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha asked why Vishwas hadn't made these claims public before.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at rival political parties for their attempts to "defame" Arvind Kejriwal and stop his party from coming to power in Punjab.

Chadha, who is MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, said for the past few days, leaders of the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP are constantly attacking Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal through their statements.

"All the parties came together to stop the AAP from forming the government in Punjab. As part of the conspiracy, Congress, BJP and Akali leaders are continuously giving false statements and spreading disinformation to defame Arvind Kejriwal," he said in a statement here.

Lambasting former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists, Chadha said if he had such information why he held it back till now.

"Why did he suddenly remember these things a day before the election? If he had any evidence related to terrorism against Kejriwal, why didn't he inform the security and investigative agencies? Was he also involved in this, which is why he remained silent for so long," he asked.

He alleged Vishwas was making such accusations out of resentment because he did not get the Rajya Sabha seat.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:58 AM IST