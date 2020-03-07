YES Bank crisis: ATMs go bone dry in no time

Mumbai: There was a scramble to withdraw money from the crisis-hit Yes Bank branches and ATMs in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other cities on Friday.

Such is the trust deficit that spooked customers had made a beeline for ATMs on Thursday evening itself, after the RBI announced the Rs 50,000 cap on withdrawals.

In no time, the ATMs were bone dry, leaving the distressed customers exasperated, especially in the suburbs and residential areas.

There was a replay on Friday morning in commercial areas of south Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, Lower Parel, etc.

Besides, customers said certain UPI transactions, which are on the Yes Bank PSP, were not going through; in fact, all types of accounts were inaccessible via net banking, and many fintech players are hit.

Mumbaikars are particularly peeved as the RBI orders came on the eve of the Holi festival on Monday; Gudi Padva follows a fortnight later; not to mention the long weekend break for which thousands wanted cash in hand for a getaway from the city confines.