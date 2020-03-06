'It is no more Yes Bank, it is No Bank now': Depositors express their outrage post crisis

With its automatic teller machines (ATM) not operational and withdrawals from other bank ATMs blocked, account holders of Yes Bank are waiting at the branches with tense faces here.

The branch officials though explaining with patience to the customers that the non performing assets (NPA) has put the Yes Bank in financial difficulties, the response is one of anguish, disbilief and pain.

"It is no more Yes Bank. It is No Bank," said a customer at the Raja Annamalaipuram Branch on Friday.

Inside the branch, customers were waiting with tokens for their turn to withdraw money and those who came in the evening were asked to come on Saturday for withdrawing money.