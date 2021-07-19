Yellow alert issued in eastern Rajasthan; heavy rains lash parts of state

Jaipur: Heavy rains have been reported in many parts of Rajasthan after a gap of around a week. Flood like situations has been reported in some of the rural areas due to incessant rains for more than 15 hours in districts like Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, JhunJhunu, Kota and rural areas of Jaipur.

Rainfall started on Sunday evening in some of the areas of eastern Rajasthan and continued till Monday afternoon.

According to the data of the Met department, eastern parts of the state received 170-210 mm rainfall.

A river that starts from Shahpura block in Jaipur and goes up to Harayana was seen flowing after a gap of 24 years.

The neonatal care unit of a government hospital in Kota city got flooded with rainwater and newborn babies had to shift to another unit.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert rainfall warning in parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next 24 hours.