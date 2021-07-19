'No place is safe now': Mumbaikars continue to express anguish as rain creates havoc; share visuals on Twitter

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai at 06.30 am on Monday, warning that the city could see "heavy to very heavy rainfall" and "extremely heavy rainfall" in certain areas.

According to The Times of India, as many as 33 people died in 24 hours in Mumbai in incidents related to the heavy spell of rains the city is receiving. News agency Press Trust of India reported that 25 people died after houses collapsed following landslides.

"Considering IMD's heavy rainfall forecast for the next four-five days in Mumbai, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has directed @mymbc & all agencies to be prepared for any eventualities, work around the clock in close co-ordination to tackle them. All rescue teams must be on stand-by," the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted late Sunday.