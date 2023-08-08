Y S Sharmila Extends Congratulations To Rahul Gandhi On MP Reinstatement Amidst 'Friendship' Speculation with Congress

Reinforcing speculation that YSR Telangana Congress party founder Y S Sharmila may associate with Indian National Congress in Telangana's political arena, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on his reinstatement as Lok Sabha member.

Sharmila's growing proximity to Congress

In a tweet, Sharmila also extended moral support to the No confidence motion placed in Parliament against the NDA government, describing it as a crucial step in the fight to "salvage and revive the democratic and the secular fabric of the nation, that is being threatened today".

"Warm congratulations to Sree @RahulGandhi ji on being reinstated as the Member of Parliament. While your unwavering grit continues to rekindle hopes among millions of people across the nation, justice took its course and delivered a verdict that gladdened many hearts" she said in the tweet.

"I am now sure your participation in the Parliamentary process will once again go a long way in voicing the concerns of the people of the nation. In this regard, I appeal to all the leaders to join hands to uphold the democracy and secularism in our country," she further said.

Speculations rife about Sharmila's entry into Congress

Speculation about Sharmila growing close to the Congress has been doing the rounds for quite some time after she met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkaumar in Bengaluru in May this year to congratulate him on the victory of Congress party in that state.

She earlier categorically said that she would contest from Palair Assembly Constituency in poll-bound Telangana.

Sharmila vigorously campaigned for her sibling Jagan during the 2019-Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and later floated her own party YSRTP in Telangana.