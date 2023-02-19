e-Paper Get App
WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested in Telangana's Mahbubabad for remark on BRS MLA

According to media reports, Telangana police cancelled the permission for Sharmila's padyatra on Saturday and held her today. The leader will be brought back to Hyderabad today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested in Telangana's Mahbubabad for remark on BRS MLA |
Telangana: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila was arrested in Mahbubabad on Sunday.

The Mahabubabad police arrested her in a case of making inappropriate comments against MLA Shankarnaik. After canceling Sharmila's padayatra and arresting her, she is being shifted to Hyderabad.

Bharasa Mandal Working President Lunawat Ashok complained that Sharmila insulted Mahabubabad MLA Banotu Shankarnaik with harsh words saying that he was involved in corruption, illegalities, land grabbing and robbery in a public meeting organized by Vaitepa in Mahabubabad on Saturday evening. As a result, the police registered a SC and ST atrocity case and arrested Sharmila on Sunday.

Earlier arrested near CM KCR's residence

On November 29 2022, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges, including theft, criminal intimidation, and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police allegedly forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

article-image

