Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi cops hand over copy of FIR to protesting grapplers, copy of POCSO complaint to given to family |

In the lastest development to the ongoing tussle between the protesting wrestlers and the WFI, one copy of FIR has been given to the wrestlers on Saturday. Another copy of FIR registered under POCSO not given to wrestlers, as it will be given only to the victim family, said the Delhi police.

Earlier in the morning, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers reach Connaught Place police station in New Delhi.

Delhi Police on Friday finally registered two FIRs allegedly against Wrestling Federation of India coaches and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.

Booked under POCSO

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station.

"The first one pertains to allegations leveled by a minor victim, which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc.

"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he said.

The investigation into both FIRs is being taken up in earnest, the DCP added.

Security for complainant

This development comes after Delhi Police earlier on Friday informed the Supreme Court that they would register an FIR.

As the women wrestlers expressed their concerns regarding security and safety and the multiple cases against Singh, Chief Justice of India, D.Y Chandrachud, recorded Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement and requested security for the complainant.

The court had decided not to monitor the investigation and would ask the police to provide updates.

Mehta mentioned that the case is heading in a different direction, and the bench noted that since the allegations implicate the commission for a cognisable offense, an FIR must be registered.