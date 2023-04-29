Wrestlers vs WFI: Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts on FIRs against him, says 'I am innocent and ready to face the investigation' |

Wrestling Federation of India chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday addressed the media on the FIRs registered against him following the 7-day long protest going on at the Jantar Mantar. While speaking to the media, Singh assured that he is ready to cooperate with the agencies and has full faith in the judiciary.

"I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of Supreme Court, said Singh.

Won't resign as I'm not a criminal: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Singh later refuted all the rumours spreading about him resigning and stated that he won't resign as he is not a criminal. He also informed that his tenure is about to get over after the federation elections.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections."

Singh slams the wrestlers over the protest

Singh criticised the wrestlers claiming that they are coming forward each day with unrealistic demands in an attempt to get them fulfilled by means of protest. He also claimed that majority of the players from Haryana are with him. Further he said that he will accept the decision given by the Supreme Court and Delhi Police in the case.

"Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90% players of Haryana are with me," said Singh.

"They (wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings. Now the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision," he added.

Singh also slammed Congress for their support to the protest

Singh alleged that the protest is being supported by some industrialists and the Congress party. He also said that the protest is primarily not held by the wrestlers.

While slamming Congress, Singh said, "I have been saying from the beginning that some industrialists and Congress are behind this protest. This is not a protest by wrestlers."