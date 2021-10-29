'World's Largest Successful Drive': Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extends congratulations as India administers 105 crore Covid vaccination

India on Friday achieved another landmark of administrating 105 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under the all-out vaccination drive. Terming it the 'World's Largest Successful Drive', Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news and extended his congratulations to the people of this country for achieving the feat.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events in parts of the country.

India began its nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. As per the Union government, 75 percent of the eligible population in India has taken the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the landmark, reached in little over nine months since the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, as a "triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore".

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:30 PM IST