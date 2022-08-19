'Sisodia world's best Education minister, we are not scared of CBI raids': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a presser immediately after the CBI raids at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. Kejriwal solidly backed Sisodia and praised him by saying that he has been announced as world's best Education Minister after he was featured on the front page of New York Times.

"Today, Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there'll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn't easy to appear on the front page of New York Times and bring an Education Revolution in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"This isn't the first raid. In the last seven years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now," he added.

Kejriwal continued, "CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won't stop."

"I am issuing a number today, missed call number- 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission," he concluded.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday was conducting raids at 22 locations in the national capital and other states, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the new excise policy case.

A CBI team reached Sisodia's residence early in the morning.

The probe teams were also raiding the houses of former Commissioner Excise E. Gopikrishan, two public servants and others.

Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.