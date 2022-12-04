World Soil Day: 5000 auto rickshaws to flash Save Soil stickers to raise awareness about dying soil

Auto rickshaw Sanghatana Leader pasting Save Soil sticker on auto |

Ahead of the upcoming World Soil Day on the 5th of December, Aam Aadmi Rickshaw Sanghatana, one of the 12 major autorickshaw drivers' associations of Pune, yesterday came forward to support the global Save Soil Movement. The movement was launched by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, this year in an urgent bid to reverse and halt soil degradation. The movement is successfully bringing to the fore the urgent threat of soil degradation and is building consensus for policy-driven action to prevent soil extinction.

Shri. R. Raja, DCP Special Branch, Police Pune, was invited as a chief guest on this occasion. Due to prior work commitments, the DCP was unable to grace the event, however sent his wishes in a recorded message. He expressed, "To save soil, it is essential that we all avoid polluting all kinds of resources, avoid plastics, make minimal usage of chemicals and fertilizers, promote environmental protection, grow more trees, and make prudent usage of natural resources, all this will go a long way in saving the soil.” Expressing his gratitude to Sadhguru, he added, ”This initiative of saving soil is a noble gesture from Sadhguru. I would appeal to everyone to take it seriously and save our mother earth in all possible ways."

The volunteers apprised the leaders of the union about the depleting condition of soil around the globe and how every citizen must come forward and speak for soil. Emphasizing on their contribution to the cause, the volunteers presented Save Soil stickers to nearly 5000 rickshaw drivers of the Sanghatana. The drivers of the Sanghatana in solidarity with the movement have resolved to flash Save Soil stickers in their vehicles and sensitize the passengers about the impending disaster of dying soil.

During this program, the President of the Rickshaw Union Anand Ankush, Secretary Ganesh Dhamale and Treasurer Kedar Dhamale, and leading members of the union Ashok Shinde, Umesh Waghade, Kirti Singh Chowdhary, Ganesh Gaymukte, Jabbar Patel, Yasin Sheikh, Samsun Bhatkar, Shekhar Dhage, Asif Momin, Raju Bhingar, Anil Bhagade, various Stand Pramukh, Pratinidhi, and other key members were presented with 5000 Save Soil stickers.

Shri. Anil Dhumal, President, Aam Aadmi Rickshaw Sanghatana - Wadgan Sheri division, thanked the volunteers for distributing the stickers and assured full-hearted support of the members of the union. "I will ensure that all the auto rickshaws of Pune will flash the Save Soil stickers," he said, urging fellow rickshaw sanghatana leaders to start spreading awareness about the condition of soil and to protect soil like their own mother.

As part of the global awareness campaign, many Save Soil volunteers are reaching out to schools, colleges, corporates and are spreading awareness about the depleting condition of soil. As a drive to educate the general public, volunteers are actively distributing stickers that read 'Save Soil' and are urging private and public transport vehicle owners to showcase their support to the cause wherever they travel with their vehicles. Printable Stickers can be downloaded free of cost from the Save Soil Movement website.

According to The Economics and Land Degradation (ELD) Initiative 2015, 52% of our planet’s agricultural soils are already degraded and incapable of yield. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts crop yields could fall by up to 50% in certain regions by 2050 due to climate change and soil extinction. Understanding the urgency, Sadhguru, in March, undertook a 100-day, 30000 km solo bike journey across 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and 11 Indian states.

The movement in a short span of time has met with resounding success reaching over 3.91 billion people. 81 nations committing to frame soil-friendly policies. International organizations that are leading ecological action, such as the International Union of Conservation of Nations (IUCN) and United Nations (UN) agencies - United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), World Food Programme (WFP), and many others have come forward to partner with the movement.

