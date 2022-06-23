Sadhguru completes 100-day solo bike journey for 'Save Soil' campaign

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev | File

Sadhguru, culminated his 100-day solo bike journey spanning 27 nations and 11 Indian states, yesterday.

Accorded a traditional Indian welcome, including the customary Aarti, cultural performances and fire torches which lit the night sky, Sadhguru returned from his 30,000 km bike journey as part of the Save Soil Movement, which saw 3.2 billion people speak up for soil in the last 3 months.

Speaking about the future of the movement, Sadhguru explained that “The dangerous journey is over but the real hard work begins from now”, referring to the life-risking journey he undertook, while also attending over 600 Save Soil events in the past 100 days. Over the next few months, Sadhguru will be travelling to over twenty nations including the United Kingdom, USA as well as South American and Caribbean nations to concretize policy action for preserving and regenerating soil.

“Somewhere between 12-18 months, most nations we can push them towards making some kind of soil regeneration policy” said Sadhguru, expressing his confidence in positive and imminent action towards saving soil.