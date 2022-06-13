e-Paper Get App

Over 15 lakh children in India commit to save soil

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Sadhguru who has been on the Save Soil movement across 27 countries today came to Mumbai to promote the cause. “Over 2.7 billion people have spoken about soil health and 15 lakh children in India have written to PM Modi urging action,” he said during the event.

During the visit, he also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray to spread the word about the movement.

