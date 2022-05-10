CBSE Supports Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement

On Monday, 9th May 2022, Sadhguru - the creator of the Isha Foundation and the initiator of the save soil movement thanked the Central Board of Secondary Education for their contribution to the environmental movement.

‘Wonderful to have the support of the CBSE in encouraging our children to participate in the movement. Most critical that voices for #SaveSoil echo in unison throughout the world in uncompromising commitment to the wellbeing of all. -Sg’ said the tweet while tagging the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, The Education Ministry of India, and the CBSE Headquarters.

Pictures of children holding up banners and creating art to show solidarity with the save soil movement have surfaced on the Twitter thread.

Save Soil is a global movement that is launched to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to protect the organic level of soil and soil health.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:26 PM IST