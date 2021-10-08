World Migratory Bird Day 2021: 10 migratory birds of India and lesser-known facts about them

World Migratory Bird Day is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, followed by their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve migratory birds. It is annually observed on the second Saturday of October.

Birds are ambassadors of the natural world. The main focus is to highlight their existence and create more conservative measures for them. World Migratory Bird Day 2021 will be celebrated with the theme 'Sing, Fly, Soar — Like a Bird!'

On this occasion, here are ten migratory birds of India that you should definitely know about.

1. Siberian Cranes

Siberian Cranes are also known as snow cranes. They are critically endangered species of migratory birds. Also, they are the world's third most endangered species of cranes. The total population of the Siberian Crane is estimated to be 3,800 birds.

Pixabay

Advertisement

2. Greater Flamingo

Greater Flamingo is the largest of all species of the flamingo family, found in the Indian subcontinent. They are likely to be the only tall, pink bird in any given locale.

pixabay

3. Demoiselle Crane

Demoiselle Crane spends the winter in the Indian subcontinent. These cranes are the smallest species of crane that lives in a variety of different environments. They are mostly found in the desert areas of Rajasthan.

Advertisement

pixabay

4. Blue Tailed Bee Eater

Blue Tailed Bee Eater is a migratory bird found seasonally in peninsular India. They nest underground in sandy banks or open flat areas, near water bodies and predominantly feed on Indian bees, honey bees, wasps and hornets.

pixabay

Advertisement

5. Ruddy Shelduck

Ruddy Shelduck also known as Brahminy duck is a strongly migratory bird, wintering in backwaters and wetlands of the Indian subcontinent. They visit India from southeast Europe.

pixabay

6. Eurasian sparrowhawk

Eurasian sparrowhawk is the most widespread raptor species. They migrate to India during winter. They are unobtrusive and difficult to observe.

Eurasian sparrowhawk | pixabay

7. Ruff Bird

The Ruffs are from the Arctic Tundra region. Although they spend the summer months breeding and rearing chicks, the winters pose a huge problem altogether.

pixabay

8. Rosy Pelican

The great white pelican, also is known as rosy pelican, is a large bird with a long beak. They are waterbirds with a hefty bill and a yellow-orange throat pouch.

pixabay

9. Comb Duck

Comb Duck is large and very distinctive and is unmistakable within the Neotropics. It is mostly found in tropical wetlands in continental South America, south to the Paraguay River region in eastern Paraguay.

pixabay

10. Black-tailed godwit

The black-tailed godwit (Limosa limosa) is a large, long-legged, long-billed shorebird first described by Carl Linnaeus in 1758.

Pixabay

ALSO READ What is the significance of World Habitat Day 2021?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:10 PM IST