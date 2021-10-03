What is the significance of World Habitat Day 2021?

World Habitat Day was established in 1985 by the UN General Assembly through Resolution 40/202. It was first celebrated in 1986, declaring that the first Monday in the month of October would be observed as World Habitat Day. The day is celebrated every year with a specific theme.

World Habitat Day highlights the issue of Poverty and pledges to create shelter for all and indeed overcomes equality issue. It draws attention on the fact that a large number of people in the world are living in an inadequate shelters, which is 20.25% of the overall population of the planet. The statistics are horrifying and grabs attention on the preventable measures for the same.

The day signifies the need of shelter for all. The basic necessity and value of having a proper shelter for all mankind irrespective of their cast and status is addressed. As we all know ''Home is the starting place of love, hope and dreams.”

Every individual have the capacity to rebuild and recreate the society. It reminds people of their responsibility to protect the lives of fellow human beings. Young generation and a group of enthusiastic people contribute for the betterment of the human habitant.

Urbanization with economic growth and development is the main focus point. Various awareness programmes are held to encourage people on shelter providing policies across the globe.

It is the 35th World Habitat Day on 4th October 2021.This year the theme of World Habitat Day is “Accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world’’. The day awakens people's responsibility as a citizen and encourages being kind to all.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 03:00 PM IST