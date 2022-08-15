World leaders pour in wishes as India marks its 76th Independence Day; see full list here

Photo: ANI

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, wishes poured in from across the world. Leaders across the world extended their wishes to Indian leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its people on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

UK PM Boris Johnson:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended wishes to the people of India on the occasion and highlighted the thriving Living Bridge between the two countries.

"Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence. During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi, I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years," tweeted Johnson.

French President Emmanuel Macron:

French President, Emmanuel Macron congratulated India. "Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden:

US President Joe Biden also extended wishes to India on the occasion. "As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," added the US President.

Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian leadership and its people on the occasion of its 76th Independence Day.

"Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda," he said.

Japan:

The Embassy of Japan presented a vocal and instrumental rendition of India's national anthem.

"Namaskar, on the occasion of India having completed 75 years of her independence, I wish to express my sincere congratulations to the people of India. My Embassy staff members both Indian and Japanese will now present a joint performance of the national anthem of India to celebrate this happy occasion together. I hope you will enjoy it," said the Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki in a video message.

Nepal:

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Khadka wished India for completing 75 years of Independence and extended greetings and felicitations to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the happy occasion.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal tweeted on Twitter.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka extended its heartiest congratulations to the people and the Government of India.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo shared glimpses of the Independence Day celebration in the nation. In a tweet, the High Commission wrote, “Moments of the celebrations held in Colombo on the occasion of the proud 75th year of India's independence”.

Singapore:

Singapore High Commission also wished India on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

“Wishing India a wonderful 76th #IndependenceDay! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends. Glad India continues to forge ahead & realise its immense potential & Singapore continues to be part of its growth story. Looking forward to scale new heights together,” tweeted Singapore in India.

Bill Gates:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development.

“As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India’s progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #AmritMahotsav,” tweeted Bill Gates.

Raja Chari:

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari also greeted India from International Space Station to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

“On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of the Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright.@nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration,” tweeted Raja Chari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.

(with agency inputs)