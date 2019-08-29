Work for strengthening party in South India: Mayawati to party leaders

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday directed party leaders to work for strengthening the party in the south Indian states.

Mayawati, who held a meeting with office bearers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, reviewed her party's activities in those states and gave directions to them to increase the BSP's base in south India, an official statement issued here said.

Addressing the meeting, Mayawati said strengthening the party in south India will ensure "balance of power". Referring to floods in certain southern states, she said, "The party cadre should help poor and needy as per their strength."