'Won’t be intimidated': Meena Harris stands firm as United Hindu Front members burn her photo over support for farmers' protest

Social media outrage has now bubbled over to the real world, with United Hindu Front supporters burning posters of international figures who have recently lent their support to the ongoing farmers' protest. The counter protesters assembled at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday and proceeded to burn images of pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, author and activist Meena Harris and several others.

But Harris, who also happens to be US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece is not cowed by the situation. "I won’t be intimidated, and I won’t be silenced," reads a tweet from Friday, pinned to her profile.

Over the last day or so, Harris has spoken out repeatedly about the farmers' protest, sharing posts by actor Taapsee Pannu and JNU Student's Union President President Aishe Ghosh.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," she tweeted echoing Greta Thunberg.

"Lmao they called us “Rihanna's band of propagandists” someone PLEASE make an album cover," joked another post.