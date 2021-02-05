'Won’t be intimidated': Meena Harris stands firm as United Hindu Front members burn her photo over support for farmers' protest

Social media outrage has now bubbled over to the real world, with United Hindu Front supporters burning posters of international figures who have recently lent their support to the ongoing farmers' protest. The counter protesters assembled at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday and proceeded to burn images of pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, author and activist Meena Harris and several others.
But Harris, who also happens to be US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece is not cowed by the situation. "I won’t be intimidated, and I won’t be silenced," reads a tweet from Friday, pinned to her profile.
Over the last day or so, Harris has spoken out repeatedly about the farmers' protest, sharing posts by actor Taapsee Pannu and JNU Student's Union President President Aishe Ghosh.
"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," she tweeted echoing Greta Thunberg.
"Lmao they called us “Rihanna's band of propagandists” someone PLEASE make an album cover," joked another post.
But while Harris joked about the moniker, it is far harder to dismiss those who have assembled in person to protest against her. "India will not tolerate interference in internal affairs at the behest of separatists," proclaimed one placard raised by members of the United Hindu Front.
Others however were a little confusing. "Greta Thunberg regains consciousness," exclaimed another poster.
And while many have concluded that the baffling posters (there were several variations with different names) was the result of an unfortunate translation fail, the anger of the counter-protesters is not so easily dismissed.
"I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response," remarked Harris while sharing a photo from the protest against her.
She also retweeted a post by author Rupi Kaur that shared the same photos. "This week Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris brought awareness to India’s farmers' protest and look at the response. Misogyny and rightwing regimes go hand in hand. I implore the world to keep their eyes open and bring international attention to Modi’s harmful farm laws," reads the tweet by Kaur.