Woman burnt alive over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Satna: A 34-year-old woman was burnt alive by some men following a quarrel over a land dispute on Monday night in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday. The woman succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased, identified as Anuradha Ahirwar, was a resident of Ginjara village under Nagaud police station, the police said. Ahirwar had a quarrel with some men from the same village following which the accused vandalised her property at her farm, then poured inflammable liquid on her and set her on fire.

The badly burnt woman was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the police said. Nagaud police station in-charge Manoj Soni told IANS: "A case has been registered after receiving a complaint from the relatives of the victim. The police has launched a search operation for the absconding accused persons".