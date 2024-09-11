 Wolf Menace: Fifth Wolf Captured Under ‘Operation Bhediya’ In UP’s Bahraich
The wolf was part of a group of six that has been responsible for the deaths of eight people and injuries to more than 20 since mid-July.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Fifth Wolf Captured Under ‘Operation Bhediya’ In UP’s Bahraich. | PM

Bahraich: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing 'Operation Bhediya' campaign, the fifth wolf from a pack that has terrorized Bahraich’s Mahasi tehsil was captured on Tuesday near the Ghaghra river close to Harbanpur village, according to officials. The wolf was part of a group of six that has been responsible for the deaths of eight people and injuries to more than 20 since mid-July.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh confirmed the capture and said that only one wolf from the pack remains at large. "The last wolf, which is lame, is still out there, but we are hopeful it will be captured soon," Singh said. The remaining wolf is believed to be male, while the captured wolf on Tuesday was confirmed as female.

The forest department intensified its search on Monday night after spotting fresh wolf footprints near Harbanpur village. However, due to safety concerns, the capture could not take place overnight. Early Tuesday morning, four forest department teams, with the help of local villagers, surrounded the area. The wolf attempted to flee but was ultimately trapped in a net laid by the forest workers, Singh told reporters.

DFO Singh added that drones were not used during this specific operation, as the wolves had previously fled upon spotting the drones. Instead, the department relied on nets and coordinated efforts to track the wolves.

“The operation started around 5:30 am and was completed by 6:30 am,” Singh said. "Our vigilance remains high as the last wolf is still at large. We spotted it earlier, and efforts are underway to capture it soon."

The wolf pack has been wreaking havoc in Mahasi tehsil since mid-July, killing eight people and injuring over 20 others. The forest department launched 'Operation Bhediya' to track down and capture the wolves. The fourth wolf was captured on August 29, but the remaining wolves became more elusive afterward, according to officials.

Chief Forest Conservator of the Central Zone, Renu Singh, praised the efforts of the forest department. "This is a huge success. Five wolves have been captured so far. The team traced the wolf's pugmarks after it reportedly lifted a goat in Nathuwapur. Due to night-time limitations, the capture operation was carried out early in the morning," she said.

While five of the six wolves have now been captured, the search for the final wolf, which is believed to be lame, continues. Forest officials have heightened their vigilance in surrounding villages and are working closely with local communities to ensure the safety of residents.

As the operation nears its conclusion, the forest department is hopeful that the last wolf will soon be captured, bringing an end to the terror that has gripped the region for over two months.

