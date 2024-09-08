Bahraich Wolf Menace Video: Four Caught Two To Go, Region Still Gripped By Fear

Image for representation | Wikimedia Commons

Authorities have intensified efforts to catch the wolves that are still running amok in bahraich District in Uttar Pradesh. However, the region remains in the grips of fear with villagers forming groups for night patrols and ensuring that no one ventures far from their homes unaccompanied. Four wolves have been caught till now. Two remain at large.

Till date, the wolves have killed 8 children and a woman while dozens of people have been injured in attack, with some barely escaping death.

ANI reported citing sources in the forest department that of the two wolves, one is attacking people on its own, lone wolf way.

"We are working rigorously with our team with 24-hour monitoring of the affected areas," said Sanjay Pathak, General Manager of the Forest Department as quoted by ANI.

Pathak added that sheep will be used instead of goats to lure the wolves as the predator prefers to hunt sheep. He expressed hope that the 'man-eating' behaviour of the wolves would change in this manner.

The forest officials have installed cameras in areas the wolves are likely to frequent.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Drone visuals from Bahraich where a search operation is underway to catch the wolves left. So far 4 wolves have been caught. There are 2 wolves left. pic.twitter.com/lc0KYJ35Li — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

Authorities provide shelter home

In Chandpaiya village of Mahasi tehsil of Bahraich, the district administration has converted a panchayat bhawan into a shelter home for villagers. Anyone who doesn't have a house or has one with wooden doors can take refuge in the shelter home.

"Here arrangements have been made for the villagers to stay. 7 to 8 people come here to stay. Some people have been staying for the last five days and others for the last 10 days. As the number of people will keep increasing more arrangements will be provided," said the shelter home supervisor as quoted by ANI.

The supervisor said that drinking water and access to toilets have been arranged for those seeking shelter.