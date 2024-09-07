Uttar Pradesh: Death Toll Rises to 4, 15 Rescued After Building Collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar; Video Surfaces

The rescue operation underway | Screen grab from X video/ ANI

Four people were killed and fifteen people have been rescued, and several are feared to be trapped in the building collapse that took place in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday, said an official.

"So far, 4 people have died in the incident. The rescue operation is being carried out," Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, Roshan Jacob told ANI.

"NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, and police are carrying out rescue operations at the spot," Municipal Commissioner Lucknow Indrajit Singh told ANI.

#WATCH | Lucknow building collapse | Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, Roshan Jacob says, "... So far 4 people have died in the incident. The rescue operation is being carried out..." pic.twitter.com/0W9dEFlzqW — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

#BreakingNews | A building collapsed in Transport Nagar under the Sarojini Nagar police station area in #Lucknow, #UttarPradesh



Many people feared to be trapped. Police and rescue team are at the spot.



Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1rq22ApHA7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 7, 2024

#WATCH | Lucknow Building Collapse | NDRF Deputy Commander Anil Kumar Pal says, "... We NDRF and SDRF and other agencies have responded. NDRF has rescued 3 people here. Before this, fire and other agencies rescued around 10-12 people..." pic.twitter.com/anvzzR0uGZ — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

#WATCH | Lucknow Building collapse | DM Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar says, "So far, 13 people have been evacuated. The death of one person is reported... NDRF and SDRF teams are working. One more person is feared to be trapped..." pic.twitter.com/dxFXaWdMQj — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Earlier, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar said that many people are still feared trapped in the collapsed building.

"More people are said to be trapped... The exact number of the trapped people is yet to be ascertained," Kumar said.

Rescue operations to evacuate the trapped people are underway. The Fire Department, SDRF and NDRF teams are at the spot.

The injured people are being sent to the hospital.

Further details awaited.